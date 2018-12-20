Nebraska business leaders discuss economic development plan

Nebraska's labor shortage was one of the main concerns raised at town hall events held by a business group seeking public input on a statewide economic development plan.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Blueprint Nebraska began its road show this week in Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.
Business and civic leaders focused on the region's low unemployment rate and the difficulty of finding workers.
David Brown is the president of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. He says municipalities need to have competitive career opportunities, as well as amenities and services to attract employees and their families.
Participants discussed how to improve affordable housing, child care and the education system. Attendees also raised concerns about the need for public transportation to lure top talent who desire an urban experience.
