Former VW boss Winterkorn leaves Bayern supervisory board

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for the annual general meeting of FC Bayern Munich soccer club in Munich, Germany. The club said Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 that Winterkorn stood down as FC Bayern Muenchen AG supervisory board member at Monday's board meeting. He had informed supervisory board chairman Uli Hoeneß of the decision earlier. Matthias Schrader, file AP Photo