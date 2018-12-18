British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan in June

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan in June 2019, a decade after it suspended operations following bombing on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens, an official of British Airways said in a statement, Tuesday Dec. 18. 2018. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo