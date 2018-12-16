Business

Company seeks approval for solar plant in Yuma County

The Associated Press

December 16, 2018 11:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz.

Yuma County officials are considering a special use permit for a solar plant near Dateland.

The county Board of Supervisors will take up the permit request from Kai Dateland LLC at its meeting Monday morning.

The Yuma Sun reports the company wants to build a 250-megawatt solar plant west of Dateland with up to 100 megawatts of battery storage. The solar panels would be placed on 2,050 acres.

The county's Planning and Zoning Commission and the local school district support the plan.

If approved, the solar plant would be among less than a handful in the county. One has been operating for about five years. Construction hasn't started at two others.

