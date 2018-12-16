Mom in toddler tussle video says she went into defense mode

A New York mother who had her toddler yanked from her arms by police in a widely seen video says she went into "defense mode."
Jazmine Headley told The New York Times she refused to move after a security guard "viciously" told her she couldn't sit on the floor of the Brooklyn social services office on Dec. 7.
She says she asked to see a supervisor. The security guards returned with two police officers.
In the interview published Sunday, Headley said her memory of the incident is blurry. She says she picked up her son and tried to leave after one of the officers said they didn't want to arrest her.
Police say that's when one of the guards grabs the 23-year-old mother's arm and they fall to the ground.
