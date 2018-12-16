AP source: Wilson Ramos, Mets agree to $19M, 2-year deal

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos heads for the field during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The New York Mets have agreed to a $19.5 million, two-year contract with Ramos, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The Mets will turn to the two-time All-Star, who is coming off a strong year with the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 because the deal has not been announced and is still pending a physical. Steve Nesius, File AP Photo