New mural brings more waves to Corpus Christi

In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 photo, artists John Olvey and Kaleigh Glover paint a mural on the side of the Corpus Christi Trade Center on in Corpus Christi, Texas. The pair spent eight days working on the 200-foot (61-meter) outdoor artwork, which features beach scenery with crashing waves and palm trees. Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP Mark Young