UEFA fines Milan $13M, threatens 1-year European ban

UEFA has fined AC Milan 12 million euros ($13.6 million) and threatened the club with a one-season ban from European competition for breaking financial fair play rules.
A UEFA panel says the ban will be activated if Milan fails to break even on soccer-related business in June 2021.
The decision was announced the day after Milan was eliminated from the Europa League. The 12 million euros ($13.6 million) will be deducted from its prize money.
UEFA originally banned Milan from the competition in June for violations of rules monitoring spending on player transfers and wages up to 2017. The club also spent heavily in an offseason spending spree that year.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Milan was reinstated within weeks by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which sent the case back to UEFA for a fairer punishment.
Comments