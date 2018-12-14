West Virginia resort owner accused of failing to pay taxes

An owner of a West Virginia resort faces charges that he failed to pay its hotel and motel taxes.
News outlets report 56-year-old Frederick Herz was arrested Wednesday. He co-owns Timberline Four Seasons Resort in Davis.
According to a criminal complaint, Tucker County sheriff's deputies determined Herz owed more than $4,200 in back taxes as of October.
Herz was taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Herz has an attorney.
Timberline is scheduled to open its ski operations later this month.
