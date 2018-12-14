Lebanese wary as Israel destroys Hezbollah border tunnels

In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 photo, Israeli military equipment works at the Lebanese-Israeli border next to a wall that was built by Israel in the southern village of Kafr Kila, Lebanon. As Israeli excavators dig into the rocky ground, Lebanese across the frontier gather curiously to watch in real time what Israel calls the Northern Shield operation aimed at destroying attack tunnels built by Hezbollah. But Lebanese soldiers in new camouflaged posts, behind sandbags, or inside abandoned homes underscore the real anxiety that any misstep could lead to a conflagration between the two enemy states that no one seems to want. Hussein Malla AP Photo