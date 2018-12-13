Sports arena ordered to pay $200,000 over boy’s injury

The owners of a Connecticut sports arena have been ordered to pay $200,000 to the family of an 8-year-old boy who fell out of the stands while trying to high five hockey players.
The Connecticut Post reported Thursday a jury ruled in favor of David and Laure Friedman in their negligence lawsuit against the owners of Webster Bank Arena.
According to the lawsuit, their son was attending a Sound Tigers hockey game in November 2013 when a railing gave way and he fell 5 feet onto the floor below.
The lawsuit says the boy, now 13, suffered a concussion and head trauma that has impacted his ability to "carry on and enjoy all life's activities."
Lawyers for arena owner Harbor Yard Sports and Entertainment have not returned calls for comment.
