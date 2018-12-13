Apple upstages Amazon in selecting new tech hub locations

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Vice President of People, speaks during an event about Apple's new campus announcement in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Dec, 13, 2018. Apple plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, that will create at least 5,000 jobs ranging from engineers to call-center agents while adding more luster to a Southwestern city that has already become a bustling tech hub. The decision, announced Thursday, comes 11 months after Apple CEO Tim Cook disclosed plans to open a major office outside California on the heels of a massive tax break passed by Congress last year. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ricardo Brazziell