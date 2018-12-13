Washington governor proposes capital gains tax in new budget

Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a new capital gains tax and an increase in business taxes on services as part of his next two-year budget proposal that looks to increase spending on the state's mental health system and the environment, including funding on efforts to help the state's struggling orca population.
After rolling out his policy goals on tackling climate change and the mental health system earlier in the week, Inslee on Thursday unveiled more specifics for the 2019-2021 budget cycle.
Most of the revenue from the $3.7 billion tax package proposed by Inslee comes from an increase in the business and occupation tax on services provided by accountants, attorneys, real estate agents and others. About $975 million would be raised in fiscal year 2021 from a 9 percent capital gains tax on earnings from the sale of stocks, bonds and other assets above $25,000 for individuals and $50,000 for those who file jointly.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments