Construction company fined in death of worker who fell

The Associated Press

December 13, 2018 06:24 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A construction company whose employee died after falling out of an elevator has been cited for safety violations.

WBTV-TV reports that the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Wednesday that Gilbane Building Company is required to pay $20,300 in fines in connection with 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez's May death.

Mata-Hernandez fell around 20 stories from a building that was under construction. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department says safety violations include a bridging device not being secured to a hoist, mechanical issues with the hoist and the employer not maintaining programs for inspections.

Department spokeswoman Mary Katherine Revels says Gilbane has requested an informal conference.

