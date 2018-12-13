Workshop to offer information about Opportunity Zones

Kentucky officials say a workshop will help community and business leaders take advantage of an economic development tool.
The event is set for Tuesday in Somerset, where officials will give updated information about Opportunity Zones.
Representatives from the state Cabinet for Economic Development and the Department for Local Government also will answer questions. Participants can submit questions in person or online.
The cabinet oversees the Opportunity Zone initiative. The designation offers federal tax breaks and deferrals to entities and individuals investing in Opportunity Funds, which support development projects within one or more zones.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Reservations are requested for the free, public workshop. Officials say participation is recommended for elected officials, community and economic development leaders and businesses within Opportunity Zones and those looking to develop projects in zones.
Comments