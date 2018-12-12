Fort Smith eyes temporary tax to help Marshals Museum

Leaders in Fort Smith are considering whether to call a special election for a temporary tax increase that would help pay for the planned U.S. Marshals Museum.
The Fort Smith Board of Directors decided Tuesday to put the sales tax item on its Dec. 18 agenda. If approved by the directors — then passed by voters in a special election next March — the sales tax proceeds would go toward the $50 million museum that is currently under construction.
The Southwest Times Record reports that the 1 percent tax would be in effect for nine months and would generate about $17 million.
The Marshals Museum has raised money from donors, but foundation President Jim Dunn says more funding is needed to finish the project.
