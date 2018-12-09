FC Cincinnati soccer team to hold groundbreaking for stadium

FC Cincinnati says it will officially break ground on the team's new stadium site this month.
The event will occur at marked entrances near the rear of Taft High School and West 15th Street in the city's West End neighborhood Dec. 18. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will attend, along with FC Cincinnati managing owner Carl Lindner III, team president and general manager Jeff Berding and Democratic Mayor John Cranley.
According to the club, the first 2,000 attendees will be given a commemorative shovel upon entering the site. Team officials say everyone in attendance will be invited to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony.
The ceremony marks the start of formal construction at the club's future MLS stadium, which is expected to be completed by March 2021.
