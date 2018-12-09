Average US price of gas drops 22 cents per gallon to $2.51

FILE - In this March 22, 2012, file photo, a pumpjack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has plummeted 22 cents a gallon over the past three weeks, to $2.51. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, that falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the decrease at the pump. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo