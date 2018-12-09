Tribe moves closer to getting approval for casino project

Federal regulators have scheduled a public hearing this week on a proposed casino in western Michigan.
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians wants to turn a former race track, Great Lakes Downs, into a casino in Fruitport Township, about 30 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, WZZM-TV reported.
The federal government's Bureau of Indian Affairs is holding a public hearing in the township Wednesday.
The tribe purchased the land in Muskegon County in 2008. It wants to invest $180 million to create 69,000 square feet of gambling floor space, 1,700 slot machines, 35 table games and a 220-room hotel.
The public hearing is one of the last hurdles the tribe faces to getting the project started. Gov. Rick Snyder approved studies on the project in 2013.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs recently published the tribe's draft environmental impact statement, which looked at how the project could impact land, water, air quality, noise and public services. The study is necessary in order for the land to be placed in a trust.
Fruitport Township officials and Muskegon County commissioners have expressed support for the project.
The casino could open in 2020 and would create 1,200 new jobs, said Larry Romanelli, tribe executive.
"It's exciting," he said.
Written comments on the proposal will be accepted through Jan. 7.
Comments