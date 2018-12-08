Mammoth Cave scientists studying white-nose syndrome

In this Nov. 27, 2018, photo, Chris Clark, a park guide at Mammoth Cave National Park, uses a head lamp to help see what he is writing while documenting information about one of the bats caught Tuesday night in a net at Sloan's Crossing Pond at Mammoth Cave National Park as part of the Southeastern Bat Diversity Network Bat Blitz, which took place in July 2017. (The Daily Times via AP) AP