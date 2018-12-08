Beaumont may change water system after Hurricane Harvey

A new pump station and pipeline in southeastern Texas could help improve the area's ability to provide water to residents in an emergency after flaws in the system were found during Hurricane Harvey.
The Beaumont Enterprise reports that consulting firm Freese and Nichols has suggested Beaumont review its water system and consider five new projects to improve the system.
Projects include building a wall around a surface water treatment plant's electrical building, expanding the plant's chemical storage capacity, replacing chemical equipment to improve reliability, constructing a new pump station and building a new pipeline.
The Beaumont City Council recently instructed staff to research funding options for the projects, which could cost nearly $29 million.
Beaumont's lone pump station that pulls water from the Neches River was swamped by Harvey's floodwaters in 2017.
