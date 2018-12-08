Landowners alongside Ohio pipeline file lawsuit against it

Several landowners along northeast Ohio's NEXUS gas pipeline are suing the pipeline's owner and its construction company, saying the companies broke agreements.
Michael Thompson, the Canton-area attorney representing the landowners, has filed a dozen lawsuits in Stark, Summit, Wayne and Columbiana counties in the last couple of weeks against NEXUS Gas Transmission and Wisconsin-based construction company Michels Corp. The Canton Repository reports NEXUS is a $2.1 billion pipeline that can carry up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day from the Utica and Marcellus shales.
Thompson says the litigation seeks to hold NEXUS accountable for infringing his clients' property rights and also seeks damages.
NEXUS spokesman Adam Parker says the company doesn't comment on pending lawsuit, but says it's been in contact with landowners.
