Caregivers for 3600 migrant teens lack complete abuse checks

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 file photo, immigrant children walk in a line outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla. Nearly every adult working with children in the U.S. _ from nannies to teachers to coaches _ has undergone state screenings to ensure they have no proven history of abusing or neglecting kids. One exception: thousands of workers at this and another federal detention facility holding 3,600 migrant teens in the government’s care, The Associated Press has learned. Brynn Anderson AP Photo