Smithfield Foods is investing $45 million in Sioux Falls

Smithfield Foods is investing $45 million in its Sioux Falls operations.
The company says the hog barn will be updated, there will be additional room for a seasoned ground pork department and renovations will be made to increase the speed of bacon production. The expansion is expected to add 70 jobs. The updates are scheduled to be finished in 2019, with work on the hog barn set to wrap in the fall.
The Argus Leader reports the company has already invested $73 million in the former John Morrell site during the last five years.
