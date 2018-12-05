Ohio-based manufacturer to move some operations to Alabama

An Ohio-based lift truck manufacturer plans to move part of its operations to west Alabama next year as part of an expansion plan.
Al.com reports Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. announced Tuesday that its Bolzoni line's North America attachment manufacturing will move from the company's Homewood, Illinois, facility to its Sulligent, Alabama, facility. A company statement says the move to the larger Sulligent facility will start in January.
It says Bolzoni will control the facility's product manufacturing, and the range of products manufactured at the facility will be expanded. Employees at that facility will become Bolzoni workers. It says production will be phased out at the Homewood facility, which employs 70 people.
The statement says the company intends to maintain a Bolzoni distribution center near Homewood.
Comments