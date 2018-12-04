Regulators may force CMP to absorb cost for billing delays

Maine utility regulators say they may force Central Maine Power to absorb costs for unbilled electricity.
The Portland Press Herald reports about 3,400 new customers went unbilled for months due to the company's inability to keep up with new accounts. Central Maine Power Co. has said it may shift lost revenue to other customers under a stabilization procedure in place with the state Public Utilities Commission.
The PUC asserted their position on Monday, saying they will make the final call, not CMP. The utility regulator says it could decide CMP shareholders should bear the brunt the costs for delayed billing.
Commission Administrative Director Harry Lanphear says that "if we find the utility's practices in this particular incident to be not prudent, we will protect the ratepayers."
