Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after their wedding ceremony. With two blockbuster British royal weddings this year and an enduring fascination with the Brits, American brides craving a regal look with personal twists can find plenty of inspiration. pool photo via AP, File Paul Ellis