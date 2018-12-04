Many couples say ‘I do’ to Zero-Waste weddings

This photo provided by Laetitia Drouet, of France-based Kamelion Couture, shows a wedding dress created by her which was inspired by the Bea Johnson book "Zero Waste Home." The dress was made with pieces of fabric scraps that were destined for the trash. As environmental awareness grows, many couples are saying "I do" to Zero-Waste weddings. They're trying to cut back on trash _ everything from floral design and dresses to invitations and food. Kamelion Couture via AP comme1envie