Missing Missouri couple’s car found with 2 bodies inside

Authorities say a man and woman have been found dead in a car belonging to a missing suburban St. Louis couple.
KSDK-TV reports that the police haven't identified the victims, whose bodies were found Monday afternoon in Riverview.
Police say the car belonged to 43-year-old Michele Laws and 47-year-old Igor Zhukov, of Olivette. They haven't been seen since stopping Thursday afternoon at a QuikTrip in north Saint Louis County. They were supposed to take their 13- and 8-year-old daughters to piano and swim practices that night but never showed up.
Laws' sister-in-law, Kelly Laws, says she believes the couple was buying and selling phones they got off the internet.
Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.
