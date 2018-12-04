Business

Missing Missouri couple’s car found with 2 bodies inside

The Associated Press

December 04, 2018 07:55 AM

OLIVETTE, Mo.

Authorities say a man and woman have been found dead in a car belonging to a missing suburban St. Louis couple.

KSDK-TV reports that the police haven't identified the victims, whose bodies were found Monday afternoon in Riverview.

Police say the car belonged to 43-year-old Michele Laws and 47-year-old Igor Zhukov, of Olivette. They haven't been seen since stopping Thursday afternoon at a QuikTrip in north Saint Louis County. They were supposed to take their 13- and 8-year-old daughters to piano and swim practices that night but never showed up.

Laws' sister-in-law, Kelly Laws, says she believes the couple was buying and selling phones they got off the internet.

Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

