FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo the Dollar General store is pictured in Luther, Okla. Dollar General reports earnings Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

Dollar General meets 3Q expectations, but trims outlook

The Associated Press

December 04, 2018 07:46 AM

Dollar General Corp. reported a boost in third-quarter profit that met Wall Street expectations, but it expects lingering costs from hurricane season to cut into finances for the remainder of the year.

The warning over costs and a trimmed outlook weighed on shares. The stock fell $7.06, or 6.3 percent, to $104.66 in premarket trading.

The discount retailer's profit jumped 32 percent to $334.1 million, or $1.26 per share, matching Wall Street forecasts. Revenue jumped 8.7 percent to $6.42 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts for $6.39 billion in sales.

Same-store sales — or sales in stores open at least a year, a key measure of a retailer's health — jumped 2.8 percent as customers spent more per visit. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a 2.4 percent boost in same-store sales.

But, the company warned that it will continue to see costs from the most recent hurricane season. It said those costs shaved 5 cents per share from the third-quarter results and it expects about 9 cents per share in costs for the year.

The company cut its full-year outlook to between $5.85 and $6.05 per share, from a prior outlook of $5.95 to $6.15 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect $6.11 per share, on average.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based retailer operates more than 15,000 stores across 44 states.

Dollar General shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

