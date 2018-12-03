Former tennis star Boris Becker drops immunity claim

FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2018 file photo former tennis champion Boris Becker listens to a member of the camera crew as he interviews Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Retired German tennis star Boris Becker has dropped his claim to have diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain. The three-time Wimbledon champion had been claiming that his unpaid role as a sports attache for Central African Republic gave him immunity from bankruptcy rulings. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo