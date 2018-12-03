Business

AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 12 cents to $2.28 per gallon

The Associated Press

December 03, 2018 05:14 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down 12 cents in the past week to about $2.28 per gallon amid continued declines in oil prices.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is at its lowest level since July 2017.

The state's highest average was $2.47 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and Jackson areas at $2.13 a gallon.

The Detroit-area's average was down about 12 cents from a week ago to $2.36.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

