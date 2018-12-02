Bush was political patriarch to enduring American dynasty

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 1988 file photo, President-elect George H. W. Bush holds his hands up to acknowledge the crowds applause, and ask them to allow him to continue his speech, during his victory rally with grandson, George P. Bush, right, and son George W. Bush, left, in Houston, Texas. The Kennedys had their New England coastal hideaway in Hyannis Port, a Camelot-like mystique and a political godfather in Joseph P. Kennedy. For the country’s other political dynasty, the Bushes , it was a summer home in Maine and the West Texas oil patch that created a mix of Yale blue-blood and backcountry cowboy. Their patriarch was George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero, Texas congressman, the director of the CIA, vice president and eventually president. (AP Photo, File) AP