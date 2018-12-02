Maine College of Art receives $3M donation

The Maine College of Art has received a $3 million donation to help pay tuition and plan for its future.
MECA President Laura Freid tells the Portland Herald Press the gift from Peter and Paula Lunder through the Lunder Foundation is the largest donation for financial aid in the school's history. The college will use $2.5 million of the donation to pay for tuition for students from low- and middle-income families. The gift is a challenge match and could increase to $6 million.
MECA Vice President Matt Goetting says it will allow the school to expand its financial aid program and recruit more students from Maine. Goetting says reducing the debt burden is a nationwide issue.
Comments