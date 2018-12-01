Kuster elected vice chair of New Democratic Coalition

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire has been elected as the vice chair of a group in Congress that promotes pro-growth and fiscal responsible policies.
Kuster, who easily beat Republican state lawmaker Steve Negron in November, was elected to the New Democrat Coalition. The group includes about 90 members of Congress.
Kuster said Friday that she was honored to be chosen as vice chair, adding that the group works across the aisles to come up with economic policies that help "hard working families" and ensure small businesses to thrive.
Kuster won a fourth term in the 2nd District, which covers the northern and western parts of the state. She was first elected in 2012. Among her top issues are fighting sexual violence and supporting veterans and seniors.
Comments