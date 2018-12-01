Planet Earth working on 3 Mars landers to follow InSight

This undated artist rendering from the European Space Agency, shows the European-Russian ExoMars rover. As Mars’ newest resident settles in, Planet Earth is working on three more landers and at least two orbiters to join the scientific Martian brigade. ExoMars also will sniff out possible past life, drilling a couple yards (meters) down for chemical fossils. A spacecraft that was part of an ExoMars mission in 2016 crash-landed on the red planet. NASA’s InSight spacecraft touched down on Mars on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (European Space Agency via AP)