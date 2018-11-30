Yuhuang Chemical executives questioned on local hiring

Yuhuang Chemical executives and its Georgia-based general contractor have been pressed for greater hiring opportunities for workers on a $1.5 billion methanol plant under construction in Louisiana.
The Advocate reported Thursday that St. James Parish Council members pressed Yuhuang Chemical executives and Wood, citing concerns that include canceled job fairs. But executives said the plant only has 16 percent of its construction completed and will be ramping up hiring next year.
Plant Manager Jim Tidwell and Bryan Campbell with Wood explained that 105 of the nearly 495 Yuhuang employees and contractors working on the site are from the parish. Campbell said job fairs are being planned for 2019.
In 2014, then-Gov. Bobby Jindal announced that Yuhuang Chemical would be building facilities in phases near Vacherie that would generate 2,100 construction jobs and 400 permanent jobs.
