FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo a lobster walks over the top of a lobster trap off the coast of Biddeford, Maine. Heavy demand from Canada is buoying the American lobster industry as both countries head into the busy holiday export season. It’s a positive sign for the U.S. seafood dealers and fishermen even as the industry struggles with Chinese tariffs.
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo a lobster walks over the top of a lobster trap off the coast of Biddeford, Maine. Heavy demand from Canada is buoying the American lobster industry as both countries head into the busy holiday export season. It’s a positive sign for the U.S. seafood dealers and fishermen even as the industry struggles with Chinese tariffs. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo a lobster walks over the top of a lobster trap off the coast of Biddeford, Maine. Heavy demand from Canada is buoying the American lobster industry as both countries head into the busy holiday export season. It’s a positive sign for the U.S. seafood dealers and fishermen even as the industry struggles with Chinese tariffs. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo

Business

We’ll take your lobsters, eh? Canadian imports from US soar

By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

November 29, 2018 12:26 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Trade hostility from across the ocean was supposed to take a snip out of the U.S. lobster business, but the industry is getting a lifeline from its northerly neighbor.

Heavy demand from Canada is buoying the American lobster industry as both countries head into the busy holiday export season. It's a positive sign for the U.S. seafood dealers and fishermen even as the industry struggles with Chinese tariffs.

China has emerged as a major consumer of American lobster in recent years, but the country slapped heavy tariffs on American lobster exports in July. Industry watchers forecast the move as a potential calamity for U.S. seafood, but Canada has boosted the value of its lobster imports from America by more than a third so far this year.

Prices have also been fairly strong.

  Comments  