S. Korea orders 2nd Japan firm to compensate forced laborers

Kim Sung-joo, center bottom, a victim of Japan’s forced labor, and their family members and supporters raise their hands in celebration after the Supreme Court’s ruling ordering Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate them in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. South Korea’s top court has ordered a Japanese company to compensate 10 Koreans for forced labor during Tokyo’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo