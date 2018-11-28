MillerCoors, Pabst settle lawsuit over brewing contract

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, cases of Pabst Blue Ribbon and Coors Light are stacked next to each other in a Milwaukee liquor store. MillerCoors and Pabst Brewing Co. settled a lawsuit Wednesday, Nov. 28, in which the hipster’s brand of choice claimed the bigger brewer lied about its ability to continue brewing Pabst’s beers to put that company out of business. Ivan Moreno, File AP Photo