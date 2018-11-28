Charleston approves ban on plastic bags, straws, and foam

Another South Carolina city has voted to ban plastic bags, straws and foam containers.
News outlets reported that Charleston City Council voted 11-2 Tuesday to end the use of the containers and plastic straws by 2020.
Ten other coastal communities in the state have approved similar bans.
Supporters say the amount of plastic and foam trash ending up in waterways is toxic for the ecosystem and the area's tourism industry.
Most of those opposing the ban at the meeting represented plastic manufacturer No Volex of Hartsville.
Surveys by the city this year and last year showed about 99 percent of those questioned support the ban.
State lawmakers are expected to consider a bill in January to prevent local governments from banning plastics and foam. A similar effort failed this year.
