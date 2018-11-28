Kids stand in front of closed Metro gate during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country’s public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors.
Business

Transport disruptions hit Greece as union protests cutbacks

The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 03:48 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Nationwide train and island ferry services have been suspended for a day in Greece, together with most Athens public transport, as the country's biggest labor union strikes against persisting austerity measures.

Tuesday's strike is being organized by the GSEE umbrella private sector union, which also includes many categories of civil servants.

The GSEE and a smaller Communist labor union are also planning separate protest marches through Athens to the house of parliament.

The unions want the left-led government to scrap key income and pension cuts imposed at the demand of international creditors during Greece's eight-year bailout program.

The program formally ended in August but the measures are expected to remain in place for years to ensure Greece can keep its budgets balanced and pay off its bailout debts.

