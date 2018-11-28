Entrepreneur training program offered at West Virginia State

A new development training program for entrepreneurs is being offered by West Virginia State University starting this week.
The program called Opening Soon Inc. is offered by the university Extension Service to new and existing businesses. It starts Saturday at the university's Economic Development Center.
The school says the program is a two-part series. In the first part, participants define, market and plan their business launch. In the second part, participants learn, share and develop their personal idea.
The first session is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, with the second part from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Participants only need to attend one session. Admission is free, but registration is required at https://wvsuedc.org or (304) 720-1401.
