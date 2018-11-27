US to appeal judge’s order barring asylum restrictions

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, United States Border Patrol agents stand by a vehicle near one of the border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, in San Diego. President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, said it would appeal a judge’s order barring it from enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, after the president’s attack on the judge prompted an extraordinary rebuke from the nation’s chief justice. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo