FILE - This combination of file photos show U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2017, left, and state Rep. Jared Golden in 2018, right, in Maine. Golden challenged Poliquin for the 2nd District Congressional seat in the November 2018 general election. Golden, who finished behind Republican U.S. Rep. Poliquin in the first round of balloting in Maine’s new voting system, came from behind to flip the U.S. House seat representing one of two congressional districts in the state, election officials said Thursday, Nov 15, 2018. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photos

Poliquin: Recount is about fairness, not who wins or loses

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

November 27, 2018 09:28 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin says a recount in his failed re-election bid is necessary to make sure every vote is counted by hand under Maine's new election system.

He formally requested a recount on Monday.

On Tuesday, he reiterated his distrust of the "black box computer algorithm" that calculated the final election tally. He told reporters Tuesday that "this is not about who wins or loses this election."

Democratic Rep.-elect Jared Golden was the winner by about 3,500 votes under Maine's ranked-choice voting system. He said dragging out the process "hurts the people we were elected to serve."

Poliquin won the first-round ballot by nearly 2,000 votes, but lost after an additional round in which votes were reassigned after the elimination of the third- and fourth-place candidates.

