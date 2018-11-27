Poliquin: Recount is about fairness, not who wins or loses

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin says a recount in his failed re-election bid is necessary to make sure every vote is counted by hand under Maine's new election system.
He formally requested a recount on Monday.
On Tuesday, he reiterated his distrust of the "black box computer algorithm" that calculated the final election tally. He told reporters Tuesday that "this is not about who wins or loses this election."
Democratic Rep.-elect Jared Golden was the winner by about 3,500 votes under Maine's ranked-choice voting system. He said dragging out the process "hurts the people we were elected to serve."
Poliquin won the first-round ballot by nearly 2,000 votes, but lost after an additional round in which votes were reassigned after the elimination of the third- and fourth-place candidates.
