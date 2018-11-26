Reds’ Iglesias gets $6M in 1st year of $24.1M, 3-year deal

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018 file photo Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati. Iglesias agreed to a three-year contract guaranteeing $24,125,000, a deal that avoided arbitration. Iglesias reached a $27 million, seven-year agreement in 2014 that allowed him to void the remainder of the deal once he was eligible for salary arbitration. John Minchillo, file AP Photo