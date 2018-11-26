US health officials say it’s OK to eat some romaine again

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo Lisa Dennis selects a head of green lettuce from the vegetable shelves at the East End Food Co-op Federal Credit Union in Pittsburgh. Health officials on Monday, Nov. 26, said it’s OK to eat some romaine lettuce again. The Food and Drug Administration is narrowing last week’s alert warning people not to eat any romaine because of an E. coli outbreak. The agency hasn’t identified a source of contamination. But it says it’s OK to eat romaine from parts of California and Arizona that were not harvesting when the illnesses began in October. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File Jessie Wardarski