4 new plans for Black Hills gold drilling submitted

A Black Hills National Forest official says there are four new plans for exploratory gold drilling in the forest.
Deputy forest supervisory Jerry Krueger says all of the proposed projects are in the central Mystic District. Krueger declined to name the companies involved. A public review process will begin and Native American tribes with ties to the Black Hills will be consulted
The Rapid City Journal reports forest officials are still considering a plan of operation for exploratory gold drilling near Rochford that was submitted in late 2016 by Mineral Mountain Resources.
Comments