Cuban doctors start to leave Brazil

A Cuban doctor holding Brazilian and Cuban flags takes a selfie before she and other Cuban physicians return home at the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Cuba announced it is recalling the physicians in the “More Doctors” program after Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said the program could continue only if doctors get their full pay directly rather from the Cuban government and are able to bring their families with them. Eraldo Peres AP Photo