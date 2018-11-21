Cars separate on New York City-bound Amtrak train

This photo provided by Chuck Reeves shows the end of a New York City-bound Amtrak train car after it was separated from another, outside of Ravena, about 25 miles south of Albany-Rensselaer station in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The train experienced what Amtrak called a “mechanical issue” just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Amtrak said another engine was being dispatched to transfer passengers from the disabled train. (Chuck Reeves via AP) Chuck Reeves AP